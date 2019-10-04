Jazzy Report: One Step Closer To An HIV Cure

Scientists are one step closer to finding a cure for HIV!

They have reportedly found a “kill switch” that stops infected cells from reproducing. Scientists have reportedly come across a specific molecule that clears out the “HIV reservoir.” They have reportedly been working to find the cure for about 30 years!

Jamai Harris Posted October 4, 2019

