CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom “OG” Chijindu

The judge overseeing the matter stated that Lozada's current lawsuit against her 'Basketball Wives' co-star should sufficiently handle things.

Jennifer Williams Hosts Classy Girl Wardrobe Sip & Shop

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Evelyn Lozada followed through with filing a restraining order against Ogom “OG” Chijindu, pushing along an intense beef between the Basketball Wives co-stars. Lozada, who just filed a lawsuit against Chijindu over a series of tweets, was denied the order by a judge.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

TMZ reports that Lozada officially filed for a temporary restraining order in the wake of a brewing feud between the pair that has intensified in the past few weeks. Lozada mulled over filing the order ever since a spat between the two occurred on the set of the Basketball Wives reunion show, spilling over to jabs on social media which prompted Chijindu to claim Lozada is racist towards Black women.

Lozada claims in her lawsuit that Chijindu’s assessment has sunk endorsement deals and other business opportunities thus she’s suing for defamation. The judge hearing the statements for the restraining order request denied Lozada due to the ongoing lawsuit, which TMZ shared in an update. According to the judge, the lawsuit will be the best way to legally handle the rift.

Photo: Getty

Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom “OG” Chijindu  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

evelyn lozada

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close