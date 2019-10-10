Dating is fun, but can be stressful. There are some things that men really wish women would do on dates. For one, a man would love to not hear about your ex. Men also would like to be given compliments and they’d love it if a woman offered to pay.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Things Men Wish Women Would Do On A Date was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: