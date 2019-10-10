Dating is fun, but can be stressful. There are some things that men really wish women would do on dates. For one, a man would love to not hear about your ex. Men also would like to be given compliments and they’d love it if a woman offered to pay.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!Follow @magicbaltimore
D.L.’s Top 10 Things Men Wish Women Would Do On A Date was originally published on blackamericaweb.com