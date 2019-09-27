CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
HomeThe Watts Hot Report

Celebrity Birthdays September 27

BET Awards' 11 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Trick Daddy  46

Lil Wayne  37

Astro  23

Astro , celebrity birthdays september 27 , Lil Wayne , trick daddy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center. Marilyn…
10.16.19
Skechers Trolls Nike After Infringement Lawsuit Filing

The two most unlikely footwear companies to be beefing are now in a heated legal war. Nike is alleging Skechers…
10.16.19
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First…

Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder…
10.16.19
CNN Panel Taken Aback After Bakari Sellers Calls…

Bakari Sellers made an explosive charge regarding one of the presidential candidates ahead of tonight’s Democratic Party debate showing. The…
10.16.19
Police Interrogation Firm Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix…

This is insane.
10.15.19
Computer mouse with cable forming a question mark
Chanel Miller The Victim Of Brock Turner Wants…

Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe.” In 2015, she was sexually assaulted after a Stanford University party. Brock…
10.15.19
Macabre Video Of Fake Trump Murdering Obama, Maxine…

If you were ever unclear of what President Donald Trump and his constituents stand for, the latest video screened by…
10.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close