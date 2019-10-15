CLOSE
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat Memorialized

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at an aviation museum in Georgia.

Police Interrogation Firm Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix…

This is insane.
10.15.19
Computer mouse with cable forming a question mark
Chanel Miller The Victim Of Brock Turner Wants…

Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe.” In 2015, she was sexually assaulted after a Stanford University party. Brock…
10.15.19
Macabre Video Of Fake Trump Murdering Obama, Maxine…

If you were ever unclear of what President Donald Trump and his constituents stand for, the latest video screened by…
10.15.19
14-Year-Old Black Girl Used A White Profile Picture…

The parents of Cenayia Edwards are asking for protection for their daughter, after the 14-year-old went undercover to expose her classmates…
10.15.19
‘I Don’t Want No Hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s Family…

The family of Atatiana Jefferson have made it clear they will not have the forgiveness of the Botham Jean family.
10.14.19
D.C & PG County Replaces Columbus Day With…

The District and surrounding areas have voted to replace Columbus Day for Indigenous People’s Day. Councilmember David Grosso (I-At Large)…
10.14.19
Dallas Media Tries To Twist Joshua Brown’s Criminal…

He was killed 10 days after testifying in the Amber Guyger murder trial.
10.11.19
The Beef Between The NBA & China, Explained

The NBA was shoring up what looked to be a fruitful union with China, but now tension between the sports…
10.11.19
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
