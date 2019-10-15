First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat Memorialized

View this post on Instagram

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at an aviation museum in Georgia. Bullard, whose father was born into slavery, flew for France during World War I. His distant cousin, Harriett Bullard White, told CNN she wept with joy as she placed a wreath at the statue during a ceremony on Wednesday. "All my life I'd known how great he was. Of course, no one else knew who he is," White said. "He's an American hero and someone all Americans should know about." (📸: Bob Andres/AP)