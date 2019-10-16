CLOSE
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace Donald Trump’s Account

The annoucement comes following pressure from Senator Kamala Harris

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy. After Senator Kamala Harris called for his account to be suspended, Twitter has explained why it hasn’t and probably never will.

During last night’s (Oct.15) debate, Kamala Harris pressed Elizabeth Warren if she would join in the fight calling for Trump’s Twitter account to be suspended. In a Tweet, Harris pointed out that the occupant in the White House’s Tweets “incite violence, threaten witnesses and obstruct justice.”

Twitter responded to the Senator in a blog post, basically punting. The company stated it will only take action against “world leaders” if they explicitly violate Twitter’s rules. So basically, they won’t be doing anything.

Per Twitter:

“When it comes to the actions of world leaders on Twitter, we recognize that this is largely new ground and unprecedented. We understand the desire for our decisions to be “yes/no” binaries, but it’s not that simple. The actions we take and policies we develop will set precedent around online speech and we owe it to the people we serve to be deliberate and considered in what we do.”

“We focus on the language of reported Tweets, and do not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent.”

“However, if a Tweet from a world leader does violate the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keeping the Tweet on the service, we may place it behind a notice that provides context about the violation and allows people to click through should they wish to see the content.”

A spokesperson for Harris reached out to BuzzFeed News doubling down on Harris’ argument to have Trump’s account suspended stating:

“When Trump is using his tweets to make threats, incite violence, and intimidate witnesses, this is insufficient.”

While it can be easily assessed from the blog post from Twitter won’t do anything, the company did share “enforcement scenarios.” Still, there is plenty of wiggle room for Trump to get aw with what he doing. Don’t expect to see Donald Trump’s suspended no time soon.

