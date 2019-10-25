CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mob Ties: Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]

He made his guests an offer they couldn't refuse.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 23, 2019

Source: BG027/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Drake continues to live his very best life however he sees fit. October’s Very Own celebrated his special day the mafia way.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Page Six the 6 God hosted his closest friends and family to a cosa nostra themed birthday party. According to the website’s confidential sources the “Money In The Grave” rapper toasted to his 33rd birthday at Goya Studios in Hollywood. The festivities paid homage to classic gangster movies with a functional casino, bottle girls wearing DEA jackets and the iconic police line up wall from The Usual Suspects.

Unsung Cruise

View this post on Instagram

Family First. @combscartel

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

To hear their snitch tell it Drizzy conducted himself like a true Don. “He was actually the quintessential gentleman,” the source explained. . “He greeted people and said hello to everyone and shook hands. He really had a good time with his friends and was laughing … He literally worked the room for the entire party.”

In the house were the likes of Diddy, Adele, Chris Brown, Future, Fetty Wap, Snoop Dogg, A1, Jim Goldstein and Larsa Pippen. French Montana, who was dressed like Tony Montana, gifted Drake a diamond cuff reportedly worth $175,000.

You can see more photos from the bash below.

Photo: Getty

Mob Ties: Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

drake

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close