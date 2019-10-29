Celebrities Before And After Photos

View this post on Instagram

Baller Alert’s Top 10 Best Celebrity Glow-Ups EVER – Blogged By: @carmen.roxanna (swipe) (📸 splash news) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The “Glow Up” is more than changing your look or wardrobe. It’s about catapulting your career to the next level through a change in attitude. The “Glow Up” is a transformation that gives you the confidence to command every eye in a room by your appearance and aura. At one point, many may have overlooked you but now they can’t stop talking about you. Most celebs go from rags to riches, from bikes to Bentleys, and so on. Now, that “Glow Up” is real, many use their platform to transform their entire existence, from their mindset to their way of life. 1. #KylieJenner – Kylie’s glow up is not just based on her looks but the reality star has been working the ‘Gram to her advantage. From her sense of fashion to her multi-million dollar business. Now, if that’s not a glow up, I don’t know what is. 2. #NickiMinaj- Nicki’s Glow Up continues to take us by storm from ‘Megatron’ to the release of her new collection with Fendi. Of course, the raptress isn’t new to the fashion game so it’s definitely worth seeing what’s next to come for the new bride. 3. #GucciMane – Gucci seemingly made the absolute most of his prison sentence because he came out a completely different person, and rap artist. Even to the point, some people believed he was a clone. This is one glow-up that the world can’t even complain about. Gucci did that! …to read the rest long on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)