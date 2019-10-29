CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cardi B Defends MAGA Kanye West Over “Falling Off” Comments

Bardi will not tolerate any Kanye West slander.

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2019

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West has at least one more prominent support during this MAGA phase, besides Donald Trump Jr. Cardi B took to the Internets to defend Yeezy’s honor amidst claims that he fell off.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Comedian Karlous Miller of Wild ‘N Out fame wanted all the smoke when he tweeted, “Kanye West fell off. And won’t nobody say it.”

Tell ’em how you really feel, son.

Sure there were plenty of people in agreement, but there were also crying foul. The latter includes Cardi B.

The Bronx rapper saw the tweet and responded in the comments, saying “Kanye West found God and people call that falling off.”

Well actually, people aren’t saying he fell off because of his newfound faith. It’s all the antics, and mostly the music, that have people saying he fell off. Just saying.

Cardi B Defends MAGA Kanye West Over “Falling Off” Comments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b , Kanye West

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close