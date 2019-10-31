K-12 National Voter Registration Tour

View this post on Instagram

When We All Vote Announces "My School Votes" K-12 National Voter Registration Training Tour: Blogged By @Honeygrip ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On Thursday, #WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its "My School Votes" initiative. The tour will build on the program that was recently kicked off with a special message from Michelle Obama, the Co-Chair, encouraging educators across the nation to engage and register their students to vote. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In fact, the program, which launched in July, has received thousands of responses from teachers and students ready to start voter registration programs in their schools. "With the goal of registering their eligible peers and parents to vote, My School Votes provides guidance on strategic planning, online registration, and state guidelines while providing opportunities for students to lead civic engagement efforts in their schools," their statement read. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The initiative will kick off a national tour bringing together students, teachers, local leaders, and special guests to foster civic engagement and develop action plans for ensuring all students and parents are registered to vote. When We All Vote is partnering with organizations like YMCA, National Honor Society, National Student Council, National Board Certified Teachers, Teach for America, and the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers to reach educators and students. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Select training sessions will take place in Detroit, Tucson, Philadelphia, and Miami. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Educators, administrators, parents, or students interested in learning more about this program visit WhenWeAllVote.org/school to sign up. When We All Vote, which launched in 2018, is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and also through strategic partnerships to reach every American. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀