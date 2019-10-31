CLOSE
Angela Yee Takes Shots At Charlamagne Tha God & Gucci Mane

While the 'Lip Service' host and 'The Breakfast Club' co-host kept it professional, a careful listen to her words expressed all that needed to be said.

Angela Yee The Quick Silva Show Interview

Source: 93.9 WKYS / The Quick Silva Show

Things are looking a bit rocky for the relationship between Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God, this after the latter conducted an interview with Gucci Mane that went left. Speaking earlier this week, Yee addressed Gucci’s harsh words towards her and DJ Envy, while also slightly checking her The Breakfast Club co-host for even taking the interview.

Unsung Cruise

On Monday (October 28), Yee visited The Quick Silva Show in Washington, D.C. to chop it up with the host DJ Quick Silva, her Lip Service co-host and 93.9 WKYS personality Lore’l, and WKYS’s Leah Henry. Yee was in town for a D.C. stop of the live Lip Service tour at the Filmore in Silver Spring, Md.

After Henry mentioned the Gucci and Charlamagne interview and the potential issues it stirred up, Yee, pointedly asked if anyone inside the studio would have done the same in allowing a subject to disrespect their co-worker and further express violence towards them.

The discussion regarding the interview starts at around the 5:18-minute mark in the clip below.

Photo: The Quick Silva Show

Angela Yee Takes Shots At Charlamagne Tha God & Gucci Mane  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

angela yee , Charlamagne tha god , Gucci Mane

