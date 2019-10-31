CLOSE
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action Comedy Headed For Netflix

He'll be joined by co-star Glen Powell.

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If you’re a fully dedicated member of the #LawrenceHive and want Jay Ellis to win, then get your Netflix subscription in order for an upcoming movie.

Unsung Cruise

According to Deadline, the streaming site has acquired an action-comedy feature pitch by screenwriter Michael Diliberti that he will pen as a vehicle for Ellis and actor Glen Powell. The movie will follow two young Secret Service agents who are stuck with the worst detail in the First Family…the President’s offbeat son. When the kid is kidnapped abroad, the two agents must risk their lives to save him.

The flick will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Becky Sanderman. Diliberti’s writing credits include the movie 30 Minutes Or Less, starring Jesse Eisenberg.

This will not be the first time Powell and Ellis will appear in  a film together. The two are also co-stars in the upcoming sequel to the 1986 movie Top Gun called Top Gun: Maverick.

Ellis has gained a name for himself as the love interest to Issa Rae on the hit HBO series Insecure. Through their on-and-off relationship, certain fans started to warm up to Ellis’ character Lawrence, almost to the point of being obsessed. Thus the #LawrenceHive was born. When Issa’s character and Lawrence broke up at one point, there was even a campaign to bring Lawrence back in season three of the show.

Eventually Lawrence did make it to season three and he’s expected to return for season four, which is currently in production.

#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action Comedy Headed For Netflix

