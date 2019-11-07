CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Eric Sundermann was fired from the publication following an internal investigation into allegations, which one former colleague says began as early as 2015 at VICE.

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused of sexual misconduct.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Billboard, Eric Sundermann, the head of content at music publication The Fader, was fired on Monday (Nov. 4) “following a prompt internal investigation into allegations that senior executives were made aware of over the weekend,” according to a spokeswoman for the publication.

Unsung Cruise

The allegations surfaced after a tweet was posted exposing Sundermann’s behavior, prompting an investigation. Billboard also reported that The Fader‘s president and publisher Andy Cohn was also under internal review for apparently “looking the other way” in regards to Sundermann’s alleged behavior, but a representative for the publication denies this.

In a statement to the outlet, The Fader co-founder Jon Cohen said that the firing was “not taken lightly” and that the internal investigation confirmed Sundermann violated the publication’s policies.

“Over this past weekend, allegations regarding Eric Sundermann were brought to our attention. On Monday, management investigated and we determined that the allegations were a true violation of our employment policies,” Cohen wrote. “Our team quickly stepped in and terminated our working relationship with Eric that evening. There is no point at which an abuse of power will be tolerated, nor is there any point where sexual harassment be accepted. Going forward, The Fader will continue to strive to make its community, and its workplace, a safe space for all employees, no matter the circumstance.”

Sundermann was hired by The Fader in December 2018 as the company’s first head of content. Before joining The Fader, Sundermann spent more than five years at Vice’s music vertical, Noisey, before rising to editor-in-chief in November 2015.

As of press time The Fader did not release the nature of the allegations, Sundermann has yet to respond to the allegations or comment on his firing.

The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Fader

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…

A Florida woman is suing a popular massage parlor chain for refusing to provide her with services because of her…
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.…
11.06.19
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close