Fabolous is going about his business despite taking a plea deal in his domestic violence case involving his baby mother Emily Bustamente. One person who is calling out the Brooklyn rapper is his own sister, Vonja Jackson.

It seems like the two siblings are at odds, to say the least, and she let it be fully known on Instagram.

“Your asinine ways reflect our relationship, we don’t have one. Your subliminal shots don’t mean sh-t if you can’t @ me,” reads the start of her message, a caption of a photo of her brother side by side with an emoji with the message “I’m a Scorpio.”

That was just the very first sip of the team. You know it was really because she used Fab’s (born John David Jackson) first name.

She continued, “We are done in reality and I won’t front for the gram or any other app. Fuck you! John. Go ban all the rest of the people that post up about you, you won’t be able to stop the blogs IDIOT.”

Well damn. Although it isn’t clear what cause this epic fallout, she wrote they are “beyond reconciliation.” Reportedly, Fab attended his niece’s graduation despite not speaking to her mother (his sister). She also warned family to mind their biz before she starts telling tales directly to the media.

Read the full spiel below.

Fabolous Dragged For Filth By His Own Sister was originally published on hiphopwired.com

