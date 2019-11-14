CLOSE
Zion Williamson & Lil Nas X Make “The Next 100” List By ‘TIME’ Magazine

The honors celebrates individuals in fashion, music, politics and more.

Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

One of the world’s most iconic periodicals has released their yearly list and put heavy respeck on our culture. TIME has announced their “100 Next” and it spotlights some of our newest stars.

Unsung Cruise

As spotted on High Snobiety TIME has released their annual list identifying the top 100 up and coming influential people in the country. The 2019 collective includes several familiar names including basketball player Zion Williamson, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Keke Palmer, Desus and Mero and Coco Gauff.

Just like in previous editions guest contributors are enlisted to write the profiles on the selected candidates. Shaquille O’Neal discusses why Zion Williamson is the biggest addition to the NBA since LeBron James and Billy Ray Cyrus details why Lil Nas X is important to American culture.

The magazine details how they curated the issue. “With this issue, we launch the TIME 100 Next, a new list—part of an ongoing expansion of our flagship TIME 100 franchise—that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more” wrote Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. “Although this focus lends itself to a younger group, we intentionally had no age cap—a recognition that ascents can begin at any age.”

You can view the 2019 “100 Next” list here.

Photo: Jordan Brand

Zion Williamson & Lil Nas X Make “The Next 100” List By ‘TIME’ Magazine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

