Jay-Z’s Sean Carter Foundation Gala Poised To Be Master Class In Black Excellence

Don't try to show up with a fake Rolex as your invite either.

European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

It seems Jay-Z will be raising the bar for the culture yet again. He will be pulling out all stops for his upcoming philanthropic affair.

Unsung Cruise

Page Six is reporting that the mogul has been in talks with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel for the majority of 2019 to plan the Sean Carter Foundation Gala. Scheduled to commence on Friday, November 15, the event already had a lavish point of difference from the gate with attendees receiving invites that included his high-priced bubbly and Daytona Rolex watches. According to the periodical the festivities will include a high stakes poker tournament hosted by Meek Mill and a live performance from Alicia Keys.

The property expressed their enthusiasm about partnering with Jay for this initiative. “All of us at Hard Rock International are excited to host and contribute to a series of weekend fundraising events put on by Jay-Z and his Shawn Carter Foundation at the $1.5 billion Guitar Hotel expansion of the Seminole Hard Hotel & Casino Hollywood,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “The celebrity blackjack tournament, gala dinner and concert by Alicia Keys at our new $125 million Hard Rock Live venue are the initial outcome of our year-long talks with the Roc Nation team and we look forward to welcoming Jay-Z and Beyoncé, along with their VIP guests.”

The Shawn Carter Foundation’s mission is to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post secondary institutions.

Photo: Brian To/WENN.com

Jay-Z’s Sean Carter Foundation Gala Poised To Be Master Class In Black Excellence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

