Serena Williams’ Infamous Broken Racket From 2018 US Open For Sale

The racket that Serena Williams smashed during the 2018 U.S. Open is for sale, according to The New York Times.

Williams became frustrated in the final, against eventual champion Naomi Osaka, and smashed her Wilson racket. She was issued a point violation as a result.

That then led to a confrontation between Williams and the chair umpire Carlos Ramos, where she called him a “thief” for deducting points.

That incident aside, the racket was placed on the ground behind Williams’ chair and noticed by Justin Arrington-Holmes, who had been a U.S. Open ball boy since 2013.

Following the match, Holmes took a picture with Williams and she said he could keep the racket.

Holmes sold the racket to Brigandi Coins and Collectibles in Manhattan for $500.

Brigandi Coins then sold the racket to a third party, who has placed the item up for auction through Goldin Auctions.

The auction began on November 18 and opened at $2,000. The racket is expected to sell for about five figures.

“I think the low end would be $10,000, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes to $25,000 or $50,000,” said Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions.

Serena Williams’ Infamous Broken Racket From 2018 US Open For Sale  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

