CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Normani Announced As Brand Ambassador For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

RiRi approved.

2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

2019 is all about money moves for Rihanna. She has just taken another big step into building cementing her legacy in the fashion world.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Billboard the Barbadian songstress has announced her first spokesperson for her newly launched clothing brand. On Thursday, November 21 Savage X Fenty announced that Normani has been hand-selected by RiRi to lead their first ever holiday advertising campaign. The deal follows her appearance at the Savage X Fenty show in September.

Unsung Cruise

In a formal statement Rihanna made it clear that the “Dancing With A Stranger” was ideal to lead the initiative. “She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

Naturaly Normani was more than flattered at the historic opportunity. “I was very excited and really honored, especially that the ask came from Rihanna herself,” Normani revealed to Vogue. “I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me.”

Normani took to her Instagram to celebrate the partnership. “I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥♥♥♥✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!

You can see the current Savage x Fenty lingerie collection here.

Normani Announced As Brand Ambassador For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

normani , rihanna , Savage x Fenty

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged…

A star player on Kennesaw State’s women’s basketball team has been arrested and charged with murder. Kamiyah Street, the team’s…
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…

Fall is quickly approaching, which means #HotGirlSummer is coming to an end. And while those of us with weak knees…
11.22.19
Samuel L. Jackson Film In Limbo After Sexual…

A premiere for Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Banker' was canceled. The movie is based on Bernard Garrett.
11.22.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close