CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Dame Dash’s Baby Mamas Looking To Get Unpaid Child Support from Lee Daniels

They getting that backpay by any means necessary...

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

For the past few months Dame Dash has been involved in a nasty court battle with his baby mamas over unpaid child support.  Once again, Lee Daniels has found himself square in the middle of it.

Unsung Cruise

According to TMZ, Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales have decided to ditch Dame to the side of the road and head straight to Lee Daniels himself to get the $950K that Dash owes them in child support. Clever move if you feel Dame would just continue to stall on paying up.

But it’s not like Daniels will have to come out of his own pocket to settle the debt but instead have it taken out of the $5 million settlement he reached with Dame Dash earlier this year but interestingly enough they don’t want it up front and in one shot.

The deal calls for the women to be paid in installments of several thousand dollars per quarter until the total of $950k is paid in full.
Rachel and Cindy had this idea earlier this year when they sued Lee to get direct payments.Can’t say we saw that coming.

Dash meanwhile continues to apparently struggle with his debts as the report stats he had trouble paying off a $2,400 tab.

We remember a time when Dame was rolling in so much dough he once said he would throw away socks after wearing them once. SMH.

Dame Dash’s Baby Mamas Looking To Get Unpaid Child Support from Lee Daniels  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is…

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing…
12.03.19
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind…

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on…
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored with a commemorative statue in Montgomery, Alabama marking the 64th anniversary of her…
12.03.19
Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged…

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another…
12.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close