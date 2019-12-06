CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Is Engaged To Deelishis [Video]

From exonerated to exalted.

Summer Of OWN Essence Fest Cocktail Party

Source: Peter Forest / Getty

It’s not what you walk away from but what you walk away with. After being through one of the biggest injustices in American history one of the Central Park Five is glowing up.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Page Six Raymond Santana has popped the question to his girlfriend Deelishis; and she said yes. On Thursday, December 5 he posted a video of himself taking a knee as he asked the Flavor Of Love reality star for her hand in marriage. His caption made it clear he claimed his queen. “Yea its official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market… shes all mines…#GODgavemethegoahead..” he wrote.

Naturally the model shared her excitement on her IG Story feed. “Woke up different. God loves me and so does Mr. Santana,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram

😎

A post shared by DEELISHIS • WalkAwayQUEEN💃🏻 (@iamsodeelishis) on

It has been a very long road to Santana and the rest of the Central Park Five. In 1989 he and his friends were wrongfully convicted of raping a female jogger. In 2014 they were awarded a settlement from the city. Ava DuVernay detailed their story on the moving When They See Us. You can see the trailer below.

Photo: PNP/WENN

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Is Engaged To Deelishis [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Central Park Five , Deelishis , Raymond Santana

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close