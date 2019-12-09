Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning Awards, IVY PARK & Not Losing Herself

How this for a shock drop? Not only did Beyoncé reveal the return of IVY PARK on Instagram a year after banking out with adidas (it hits retailers January 16th), the global icon did an ask me anything style interview with Elle Magazine. If you’re a member of the BeyHive then you know how somewhat rare it is for Beyoncé to deliver an interview – and how even more rare she’s directly answering questions from fans and not using her public “voice” of her publicist to swat down rumors.

(Oh, sorry, she’s not doing a Vegas residency in 2020, had to put that out there.) Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Her Losing Awards:

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being “number one” was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

On balancing stress:

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

On The Mythical Formation World Tour DVD:

“Years ago, I asked Prince to record my rehearsal with him for our Grammy performance. He said, “You don’t need to record that. You own that in your mind.” Haaaaaaa! Prince always knew best! So, you can always watch the Formation World Tour in your mind; you own that! ”

The Question She Hates The Most:

“Are you pregnant? Get off my ovaries!”

You can read the full interview here.

Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning Awards, IVY PARK & Not Losing Herself was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: