Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned Off And No One Paid The Minimum Bid

Whitney Houston may have been known for her iconic voice, but the New Jersey born singer was also known for her fashion and style. Houston had many fashionable moments that shined throughout her career including her teal Grecian gown she wore to win her first Grammy award in 1986 and the 1991 Super Bowl where she sported a white athleisure jumpsuit.

On Saturday, December 7th, Houston’s dresses were placed up for auction by GWS Auctions. Brigitte Kruse, owner of GWS Auctions, told People, “Each piece is so different. If you look at every piece, you can literally imagine Whitney wearing each piece.” The pieces include a sequined ivory high-neck jumpsuit, which Kruse stated, “I can see the sequin jumpsuit being something she wore out to lunch in with her girlfriends.” It also has a royal blue Scala dress that Kruse dreamily commented she could see “this blue gown being something that she wore to a red carpet event.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

There were additional gowns including a black and sequined dress custom made for Houston, and two other dresses with no labels. Kruse explained to People, “A lot of celebrities cut the name tags or the wardrobe tags off their clothing because they didn’t want people to use that information to sell them in a secondary market.”

Kruse believed that eight years after the star’s tragic death, that the chance to buy these beautiful gowns will be sentimental to bidders. However, on the day of the auction, it proved otherwise. The clothing was auctioned off during the GWS Auctions ‘Artifacts of Hollywood & Music’; however, none of the gowns, though they were bid on many times, did not meet the minimum bid to be sold.

The most affordable of the looks was a blue long sleeve evening gown that had a minimum bid of $850.00; however, only had 16 bids leading up to $800.00. The white sequined jumpsuit had a minimum bid of $1500.00, but had 13 bids leading up to $1400.00.

Nevertheless, Kruse commented prior to the bidding, “These are always emotional purchases.”

Another 2018 highlight… This black velvet jumpsuit worn by Whitney Houston wore on her I'm Your Baby Tonight World Tour performances. Sold for $32,000 in our Music Icons auction on May 18th!#WhitneyHouston #Memorabilia #Legend #RockNRoll #Auction #JuliensAuctions pic.twitter.com/wxfiAPjSav — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 17, 2019

Nevertheless, this is not indicative of what the fashionistas dresses have gone for. In 2018, her black velvet jumpsuit she wore on her I’m Your Baby Tonight world tour sold for $32,000.00!

Beauties, what do you think? Would you have paid at least $850.00 to own a dress by Whitney Houston?

See all the dresses here.

Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned Off And No One Paid The Minimum Bid was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: