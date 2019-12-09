CLOSE
Exes Return, Relationships Are Tested & Houses Are Forclosed In #LHHNY’s Season 10 Super Trailer

Of course, there are newcomers, joining the LHHNY shenanigans is Phresher and Jennaske.

LHHNY Season 10 Super Trailer

Source: VH1

For Love & Hip Hop: New York’s remarkable 10th season Mona Scott-Young is bringing back some old faces to bring the drama.

Season 10 of LHHNY is digging in the crates for cast members with the return of season 1 cast members Chrissy Lampkin, her long-time fiancé Jim Jones, Olivia Longott, Somaya Reece as well as Tahiry Jose from season’s 3 and 4 and a very pregnant Erica Mena. They will be mixing things up with returning cast members Joe Budden, Remy Ma, her husband Papoose, Safaree, Yandy Smth-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Juju, Jonathan Fernandez, Cyn Santana, and Kimbella.

Unsung Cruise

In the 6:00 minute super trailer, we get a pretty good look at the drama coming our way when the show premieres on Monday, December 16. No relationship is safe this season. Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are trying to salvage what’s left of their already broken union but, Joe’s past transgressions and the return of his ex, Tahiry has Cyn side-eyeing her low-energy baby daddy.

Chrissy is back in NYC to work on his new business endeavors and her relationship with Jim. Her LHHNY past still specifically the dragging and complete beatdown of Kimbella to be exact haunts her as she tries to make amends. Also, recent news of the couple losing their NJ mansion to foreclosure has become the talk of the town. Speaking of Kimbella, she is still dealing with the fact her husband, Juelz Santana, is in jail, which is putting a strain on their family.

Safaree and Erica Mena are planning their dream wedding and the arrival of their first child but, Mena’s previous relationships with both Cyn and Love & Hip Hop all-star Rich Dollaz is becoming an issue for him. Remy is currently balancing motherhood with all her endeavors and is trying to drop her new album. She is relying on her husband Papoose to step up and help her with the parental duties.

Finally, Yandy is in her bag, but the return of Chrissy could serve as a significant roadblock. Plus, we learn that Mendeecees is prepping for his release, so things are looking good as far as getting her family back together. We would be lying if we said we weren’t intrigued by all of this mess. You can peep the trailer below.

Photo: Source: VH1

Exes Return, Relationships Are Tested & Houses Are Forclosed In #LHHNY’s Season 10 Super Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

