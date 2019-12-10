CLOSE
Charm City
Report: Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon to Announced 2020 Political Plans Next Week

Marland primaries

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon will reveal her 2020 political plans next week.

Dixon resigned in January 2010 after a scandal involving her misuse of gift cards intended for the needy.

She also ran for mayor in 2016, losing the primary to Catherine Pugh. Mayor Pugh was forced to resign amid a scandal involving her self-published book series.

Pugh pleaded guilty last month to federal charges relating to that scandal.

Source: CBS Baltimore

