Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

The former business mogul and the GOP are railing against the missive from the Democrats, calling it a sham.

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former business mogul and many of his supports among the GOP are striking down the effort, and a long fight is still ahead despite today’s news.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (Dec. 10) with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler making opening remarks. They were flanked by Rep. Maxine Waters, who was one of the first Democrats to call for President Trump’s impeachment early on.

From The Hill:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had resisted impeachment for most of the year, struck a somber tone when announcing the articles in the Capitol, saying Trump’s handling of foreign policy in Kyiv had left Democrats no alternative.

“On this solemn day, I recall that the first order of business for members of Congress is the solemn act to take an oath to defend the Constitution,” she said in the august, wood-paneled Rayburn Room adjacent to the House chamber.

Democrats are bringing two charges against Trump, which they say rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors: that he abused the power of his office and that he obstructed Congress in its impeachment inquiry.

“It is an impeachable offense for a president to use the powers of his office to seek a personal benefit,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in introducing the first article.

“And when he was caught, when the House investigated and opened an impeachment inquiry, President Trump engaged in unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry,” Nadler continued, pointing to the second article of obstruction of Congress.

A vote on the impeachment articles by the judiciary committee is rumored to take place this week, with a full House vote possibly to take place next week.

