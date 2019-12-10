CLOSE
Nori At Night
More Allegations Aimed At Cuba Gooding Jr.

It looks like there are a lot of women who feel wronged by Cuba Gooding Jr. They are coming forward and it doesn’t look goof for the once popular actor. As of now these are just allegations but we will see if he gets a fair day in court.

 

Cuba Gooding Jr. Facing 7 New Sexual Misconduct Allegations By – @cakedupdrippedout (📸 Getty Images) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cuba Gooding Jr. has been at the center of several sexual misconduct investigations in recent months. Now, seven more women have come forward with allegations against the embattled actor. This brings the total number of accusers to 22. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the women claims that while hanging out with Gooding at the Sundance Music Festival in 2009, he began to kiss her forcibly, then proceeded to touch her butt and force his hands on her crotch area. Another woman alleges that ​in 2011, while in Atlanta, Gooding groped her. Allegations such as these, along with claims that Gooding asked multiple women to urinate on him, have run rampant since the beginning of the year. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Gooding and his lawyer, Mark Heller, who has filed documents to dismiss the six-count indictment against him in New York, both adamantly deny the allegations, claiming that “Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as oftentimes happens when a celebrity is accused by the District Attorney’s Office in a Public Forum." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Despite his legal troubles, Gooding recently secured financing for his new film, “Steam.” There is no word yet on whether or not these new allegations will affect the progress of the film.

