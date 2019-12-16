Feeling Sick As Hell: Lizzo Cancelled Boston Performance Due To The Flu

Boston is going to have to wait a while to get their Lizzo fix. The “Truth Hurts” singer and rapper had to cancel her Jingle Ball performance due to a case of the flu.

On Sunday (Dec. 15), Lizzo took to Twitter to apologize to fans that she would have to skip KISS 108’s Jingle Ball that night in TD Garden (she did make it to Z100’s Jingle Ball in NYC on Friday).

“To my Boston fans, iHeart and KISS108, I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight’s show due to the flu,” she tweeted. “I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.”

Lizzo also took to Instagram Stories to show she wasn’t just flaking by showing a thermometer with a temperature of 101.4 degrees. Now that’s a legit fever.

No word on if the illness has anything to do with Lizzo’s bare ass being on a seat at the Staples Center. Sorry, too easy.

Get well as soon.

