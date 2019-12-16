CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back … For Adults!

A Legends Of The Hidden Temple ... For Adults?!

2016 New York Comic Con - Day 1

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

A beloved Nickelodeon favorite is coming back — with a bit of a twist!

Legends of the Hidden Temple, the beloved Nick show that first aired in 1993 and helped many a kid get frustrated over their peers not being able to put together a statue is coming back, on the mobile service Quibi.

Unsung Cruise

According to Quibi, the new show is a “supersized, reimagined version,” but will contain “many of the favorite original elements of the show” from Temple Run, the Moat Crossing and of course Olmec. But best, at least for some of us? Kids aren’t competing and this is more of a “grown” up Legends for an older audience that appreciates the nostalgia.

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” executive producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The original series premiered on Nickelodeon 26 years ago and ran for three seasons before it was revived as a TV movie with host Kirk Fogg and Olmec voice Dee Bradley Baker reprising their roles.

The new show is out of a studio and into a jungle with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line. According to Quibi, they’ll be looking for superfans to play pretty soon.

The platform is geared for big things once it launches in 2020 including a Reno 911! revival, a new version of Singled Out hosted by Keke Palmer, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, a Joe Jonas travel show, the first show post Game of Thrones for Sophie Turner and a reality series for Zac Efron. Jeez, it feels like the graduation network if you loved Disney/Nick in the 90s and early 2000s.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back … For Adults!  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Legends of the Hidden Temple , nickelodeon

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him…

A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student…
12.16.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close