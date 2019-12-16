CLOSE
Desiree Perez Named CEO of ROC Nation

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Looks like the ROC has a new H.W.I.C as Desiree “Dez” Perez has been promoted from Chief Operations Officer to CEO of Roc Nation. Despite keeping a fairly low public profile, Perez has been putting work and getting her props as an executive for years.

Variety is reporting that the Roc Nation co-founder who’s been holding down the chief operating officer position since 2009 is finally moving on up and will now be overseeing all 14 Roc Nation verticals including their music management, TV development and sports agency. Now that Perez will be taking on the CEO position, former chief executive officer Jay Brown will be taking on the vice-chairman role of the company.

ROC Nation’s only been in business for a little more over a decade and already boasts A-list names such as Shakira, Meek Mill, Jim Jones and Fat Joe while also managing sports stars such as Kyrie Irving (and his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant), Todd Gurley and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Their TV/Film divisions meanwhile were winners of a 2018 Peabody for the docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story.

Perez meanwhile was blessed with an Executive Of The Year award at Billboard‘s 2019 Women in Music award ceremony where she was referred to as a “real-life Wonder Woman” by Jay Brown and a “truly, an unstoppable force” by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Props to the ROC for the move and congrats to Ms. Perez, who has been associated with Jay-Z for nearly 20 years, for the new and well-earned position.

