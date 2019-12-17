Dyn-O-Mite: Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah & More Set To Star In Live Taping of ‘Good Times

The all-star cast for the live recreation of the classic Black sitcom, Good Times, is set, and it is boasting some big names. Deadline reports that How To Get Away With Murder star and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is set to play iconic TV mom Florida Evans.

Davis will be joined by Andre Braugher, who will play her television husband, James Evans, when ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns on Dec.18 featuring the show created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte. Also joining the cast will be Tiffany Haddish, who we are sure will be ready when she plays Florida’s best friend, Willona Woods. As for the Evans’ children, comedian/actor Jay Pharoah will play the character made famous by J.J. Walker, J.J. Evans, Asante Blackkas Michael Evans, and Corinne Foxx as Thelma Evans. The breakout star from When They See Us, Jharrel Jerome, is also a part of the ensemble of talent, but his role is unknown.

If you’re wondering who will sing the iconic Norman Lear Good Times theme song, that will be handled by Anthony Anderson, and the living legend Patti Labelle Deadline is also reporting.

Announced last month, the recreated live episodes of Good Times and All in The Family are the follow-ups to The Jeffersons and a previous recreated event of All in the Family that aired earlier this year. ABC is hoping that the two new live specials recapture that energy the Live in Front of a Studio Audience generated when it first premiered. The program first received a 2.9 favorable rating among adults in the 18-49 age range and generated 14.3 million viewers in the Live+35 ratings.

The show also was nominated for three Emmy Awards and went on to win an Emmy for “Best Live Variety Special.” Kerry Washington, star of ABC’s hit drama Scandal, will be a producer on the event alongside Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, and Justin Theroux.

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted December 16, 2019

