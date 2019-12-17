Andre 3000 Says That A New Album Isn’t Coming From Him Any Time Soon

We won’t be getting an Andre 3000 solo project any time in the near future–but come on, we already knew that.

On Tuesday, a brand new interview between one half of Outkast and musical legend Rick Rubin was released via the Broken Record Podcast. Throughout their conversation, unsurprisingly, the duo talks a lot about any possible future releases from Andre 3000, including questions from Rubin on why he hasn’t released anything yet.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Though it seems like we’ve pretty much heard it all before, this time, we get new insight into why the rapper remains so elusive. Dre told the producer that for personal reasons, he’s been unable to get started on a new album. “I’d like to, but it’s just not coming,” he explained.

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there.” 3K goes on to say that his success in the industry is actually a big reason for his stunted creative drive: “Once the attention is on that world, the world goes away.”

And unfortunately for those fans who (probably very lovingly) go through all of Andre’s guest verses with syllable by syllable, that, too, is something that’s driven the rapper to feel less inspired and under a whole lot more pressure.

“Any little thing I put out… people nitpick it with a fine-tooth comb. ‘Oh, he said that word!‘ And that’s not a great place to create from. And it makes you draw back.”

For anyone whose been paying attention to Andre 3000, none of this information should be huge news–but it’s still disappointing to see that his massively successful career is what has made Dre feel so uninspired.

Check out the rapper’s whole interview with Rick Rubin down HERE.

Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime Soon + More Takeaways From His Conversation With Rick Rubin was originally published on globalgrind.com

rebecahjacobs Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: