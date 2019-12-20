CLOSE
MANE TALK: Kerry Washington Stuns In Senegalese Twists

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

We all know and love protective styles. They are a great option for when you’re a transitioning natural, for when you need to give your tresses a break, or for whenever you feel like making a chic statement. For awhile the only protective styles we’ve seen were box braids, but over the last few years, protective styles have grown and our fave Kerry Washington has jumped on the wave.

The “American Sonactress has debuted a Senegalese twist slay, and we are absolutely loving it. Installed by Kendra Garvey, the beauty flaunted her waist-length twists with gold clip detailing to The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment event. She tied her look together with a gorgeous Brock Collection dress, Mignight 00 pointed toe pumps and  minimal jewelry.

While this is not the first time we’ve seen the actress don a protective style, (remember her stunning two braid slay crafted by Tym Wallace) we have to say that these Senegalese twists sure do agree with her. Kerry always serves a hair look, whether it’s a textured ‘do, sleek tresses, a power pony or more and this look is no exception.

What say you? Are you a fan on Kerry Washington’s Senegalese twists? Would you like to see the star in more protective styles? Sound off in the comment section below!

