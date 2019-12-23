CLOSE
Charm City
28-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Excape Nightclub

A Joppa man is facing charges in the fatal stabbing of another man at the Excape nightclub.

Baltimore County Police said Joshua David Edwards got into an argument with the victim, 32-year-old David Bryan Collins Jr. also of Joppa.

The argument escalated into a fight and then Edwards pulled out a knife and stabbed Collins.

He later died from his injuries.

Edwards is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

