A Joppa man is facing charges in the fatal stabbing of another man at the Excape nightclub.

Baltimore County Police said Joshua David Edwards got into an argument with the victim, 32-year-old David Bryan Collins Jr. also of Joppa.

The argument escalated into a fight and then Edwards pulled out a knife and stabbed Collins.

He later died from his injuries.

Edwards is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

28-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Excape Nightclub was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: