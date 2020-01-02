CLOSE
Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix Series About Madam C.J. Walker

Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker / Courtesy of Netflix

Madam C.J. Walker is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational Black women in history and for the beauty industry overall. She created a line of African American hair products after suffering alopecia in the early 1900’s. At the time of her death in 1919, she was considered the wealthiest self-made woman in America and the richest African American businesswoman. To this day, her name is still regarded in the beauty industry, with a haircare line that Black beauties love.

Unsung Cruise

In 2018, Richelieu Dennis purchased her home in upstate New York with plans to turn it into an incubator for Black women. It’s no surprise with the significance of her influence in not only the beauty industry, but also entrepreneurship as a whole, that Netflix would develop a limited series to shine light on her life.

The limited series will premiere on March 20th, 2020 and Netflix provides the following description, “Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix original series brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized Black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.”

Spencer stars alongside Blair Underwood, who plays her husband and Tiffany Haddish, who plays her daughter Lelia. Other actors include Carmen Ejogo as Addie Munroe, Walker’s business rival, Kevin Carroll as her lawyer, Freeman Ransom, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin, Sweetness.

The costuming for this completely transforms Octavia Spencer into the illustrious Madam C.J. Walker with the fashion and styling choices. Keep clicking to get a sneak peek!

Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix Series About Madam C.J. Walker

Madame CJ Walker , netflix , Octavia Spencer

