BYOB: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Brought Their Own Champagne To The Golden Globes

Jay-Z and Beyoncé move differently. Case in point, the Hip-Hop power couple attended last night’s Golden Globes, and when it came to the champagne, they brought their own to the prestigious Hollywood ceremony.

Hova and Bey came through and it seems that their bodyguard had not one but two bottles of Ace of Spades in tow. LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman spotted the bottle and wrote on Twitter: “.@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They’re waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats.”

She also added, “Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them?”

Apparently, Moët & Chandon was one of the night’s sponsors. That brand isn’t cutting the Carters a check, though. The bodyguard—it looks like the relatively famed Julius De Boer—can be seen holding a couple of the familiar gold bottles of the Armand de Brignac brand, aka Ace of Spades, that Jay-Z owns a stake in.

Variety seems to feel a ways that the couple was about an hour late. Considering Black people once again were generally getting snubbed when it came to awards, there was clearly no need to rush. Just saying.

The Carters, who have attended the Golden Globes numerous times, reportedly took their seats just before Ellen DeGeneres walked on stage to receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Beyoncé caught a nomination for best original song for “Spirit” from the live-action The Lion King. However, Elton John and Bernie Taupin ended up getting the trophy for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his own biopic Rocketman.

