Taraji P. Henson Launches A Line That Will Take Care Of Your Hair When It’s In A Protective Style

Taraji P. Henson is starting her new year off with a new business endeavor that will benefit all of our wig, weave, and braid lovers. The Empire actress is launching TPH by Taraji that will be released in Target this month. The beauty has been working on the line for over a decade and was inspired as a solution based method. She shared with People, “Women think that just because you have your hair braided up under a weave or wig that you don’t have to do anything else. But you have to take care of it.” Her line, which features 18 products, has four products specifically for the scalp. She explained, “My scalp wasn’t being cared for,” her focus on the scalp was because “no one was really paying attention to” this area of her hair.

The products have been personally tested out by Henson, but also by her celebrity friends, who raved about how great the products made their scalp feel. These products are truly what will set the line apart from other legacy brands as well as celebrity haircare lines like Pattern (Tracee Ellis Ross’ line). Henson revealed, “I created applicators that deliver the product to your scalp. It’s not compromised on your fingertips or wasted on your hair.” The shape of these applicators are also great for getting underneath wigs and in between your braids.

The names of each product and the packaging was done by Taraji herself. You can tell with cute names like TPH Glow Up Pure Scalp Oil Blend ($11.99, target.com) or TPH Ride Or Die Detangling Leave-In Conditioner ($9.99, target.com) or the TPH Hot Commodity Heat Protecting Spray ($13.99, target.com). She shared, “They’re me, they’re who I am. And when you read them, you believe it’s my line.” The packaging is color coded and Henson explained, “Everything is color coded and we wanted themes.”

The line is priced from $5 to $15 dollars and Henson described it as “luxury at an affordable price point.”

Beauties, will you be shopping the collection? Keep clicking to see the top 5 products we can’t wait to try.

