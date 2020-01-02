Jada Pinkett Smith Is So Fly

Urban One Brands
Posted January 2, 2020
When was the last time you saw BMore’s own Jada Pinkett Smith with her natural curls popping! She is stunning…
View this post on Instagram
💋
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Jan 7, 2020 at 6:09pm PST
💋
Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
An elementary school in Washington, D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
