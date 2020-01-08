CLOSE
50 Cent Wants Teairra Mari’s Reality Show Salary To Clear Her Debt

Fofty doesn't forget.

Source: HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: TV personality Teairra Mari attends the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event on September 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1)

Just when we thought we knew how petty 50 Cent could be he ups the ante. He wants his favorite R&B songstress to forfeit her television money.

As spotted on Complex the Queens native is reportedly asking that Teairra Mari forward her salary directly to him; think child support for the stars. The Blast is reporting that the gangster rapper turned paper gangster has asked a judge that her Love & Hip Hop checks be sent to him in order to settle her debt.

In the obtained documents he declares “To date, Mari has failed to pay a single dime to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite earning over $100,000 this past year. Her previous claims under oath that she is “broke” no longer ring true, and it is more clear than ever that she has no intention of paying her debts.” He goes on to also allege she has done the most to  “actively conceal her assets and prevent” her paying up.

If you have been living under a rock the “Make Her Feel Good” singer went through a rough patch when her ex love interest Akbar Abdul-Ahad supposedly leaked explicit photos of her on social media. Being the troll master general he is Curtis made sure to repost it. She in turned sued him for defamation but a judge dismissed the claims. Fif then asked that his legal fees of $161,550 be reimbursed but the courts only awarded him $30,000 and here we are.

Mari tried to resurrect her singing career with a 50 Cent diss aptly titled “I Ain’t Got It” in 2019 but there was better tea to consume on the internet at the time.

50 Cent Wants Teairra Mari’s Reality Show Salary To Clear Her Debt  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

