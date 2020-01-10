Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London With British Boo

Malia Obama seems to be getting serious with her boyfriend of two years, Rory Farquharson.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter was recently photographed strolling the Islington neighborhood of London with Farquharson and another couple, and according to Daily Mail reports, spent the Christmas holidays with her beau’s wealthy family, who have a $2.4 million dollar home in the area.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A woman who spied the couple walking near the Duke of Cambridge pub in north London Monday told the tabloid:

‘They were keeping a low profile but looked really happy and relaxed together. ‘They were dressed down – Malia was in wide-leg white pants with a black jacket and had her hair down with no make-up. Rory was in a khaki coat and loose jeans. ‘What surprised me was that they were rambling around Islington, a pretty busy area, entirely incognito – few people recognized her as being the daughter to the previous American president. ‘I spotted them walking near to the Regent’s Canal. They were walking casually with another couple. ‘Malia was chatting about school with the other girl and Rory was chatting to the other guy. ‘They stopped close to the Duke of Cambridge pub at about 3pm. It was getting a bit colder and looked as though it was about to rain so I think they were deciding on where to go next. ‘They appeared to have no security detail, but an anonymous ‘office worker’ in khaki pants and black jacket, with a black leather backpack, was walking behind them inconspicuously, and seemed to follow them around the corner, so it’s possible he was secret service being very inconspicuous.’

Both Malia and Rory are 21, but Rory started Harvard a year before Malia because she opted to take a gap year, so he’s scheduled to graduate this Spring, while she is set to finish her degree in 2021. The pair were first identified as a couple after being photographed getting close at the Harvard vs. Yale game in 2017. The pair were spotted six weeks ago at the same matchup at Yale.

Malia spent the Thanksgiving holidays with her family stateside, and may have spent part of Christmas with her parents as well before flying to London to spend the rest of her vacation with Rory, who likely spent the break with his parents Charles and Catherine Farquharson at their $2.1 million six-bedroom home in Woodbridge. Rory’s father is a chief executive of a London investment firm and a Cambridge graduate and his mother is an accountant. The family also has a Royal connection. Andrew Farquharson, Rory’s second cousin, was a courtier to the Queen before becoming Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace. He was awarded the Royal Victorian Order after working for the Queen for 10-years and became Deputy Master of the Household for Prince Charles until 2009.

Before enrolling at Harvard, Rory attended the prestigious $15,200-a-term Rugby boarding school, where he played sports and was in the science club becoming Head Boy in his final year.

It’s not Malia’s first time hanging with her honey’s family. The couple also spent the summer in California together. They were spotted having brunch at a luxury resort at the edge of Los Padres National Forest with Rory’s parents in July, and again on a date night in L.A.

Y’all think Barack might be walking Malia down the aisle soon or are we jumping the gun?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London With British Boo was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com