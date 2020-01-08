CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Regina King To Make Directorial Debut With ‘One Night In Miami’

Regina King's about to show the world she's the man right now...

Source: 68th Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater – Press Room Featuring: Regina King Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 18 Sep 2016 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Fresh off of slaying it as Sister Knight on HBO’s new fan favorite series Watchmen (kick rocks, Game of Thrones!), Regina King is now on the cusp of making her directorial debut as she’s signed on to tackle her first feature film, One Night In Miami.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Based on Kemp Powers’ Olivier-nominated stage play, One Night In Miami is a story that features the legends and icons of the 60’s that we still revere to this day.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, “One Night in Miami” follows a young, brash Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World.  Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – spends the evening at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood celebrating with three of his closest friends: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

During this historic evening, these icons, who each were the very representation of the Pre-Black Power Movement and felt the social pressure their cross-over celebrity brought, shared their thoughts with each other about their responsibilities as influencers, standing up, defending their rights and moving the country forward to equality and empowerment for all black people.  The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their community.

Aw man this sounds like it’s going to be amazing.

Directed and produced by Regina King, One Night In Miami will also feature Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as The Champ, Cassius Clay (a.k.a Muhammad Ali), and Aldis Hodge (Clemency) as NFL legend Jim Brown.

Production on the film began on January 7th with a targeted release date yet to be announced, but best believe it’s going to be highly anticipated when it’s finally announced.

Meanwhile we’re still waiting for word on whether or not HBO will be ordering a second season of Watchmen as their original intent was for it to be a one shot series. Don’t f*ck this up, HBO…

Hail To The Queen! 20 Times Regina King Gave Us Life
20 photos

Regina King To Make Directorial Debut With ‘One Night In Miami’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Regina King

Videos
Latest
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close