Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With Two Seasons In One Year

Production is to start in 2020.

FX Networks TCA 2016 Summer Press Tour

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

The hit FX show Atlanta has been put on pause for a while now, but the series is coming back with a vengeance.

According to Shadow and Act, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed during a Television Critics Association press tour that season three and four of Atlanta will air in 2021. Season three is set for the spring while season four will arrive in the fall. Landgraf described the new seasons as “Part 1 and 2” of a new chapter in the series’ life. Season three will include ten episodes while season four will stick to eight.

Landgraf explained that the episodes will be shot in sequence with various scenes shooting in Atlanta as well as “outside of the U.S.” Both seasons will begin production in Spring 2020. “As long as Donald [Glover] wants to make more Atlanta, I’m down for that. But it’s his choice,” Landgraf said.

Since the debut of the show, which follows two cousins navigating Atlanta’s music scene, it has been showered with critical praise. The first two seasons won five Emmy awards and it’s made stars of Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield. The last new episode to air was in May 2018 for season two. The return of the groundbreaking show is surely welcomed.

