Chad Hugo And Pharrell Williams Are Reuniting As The Neptunes

Break out the trucker hats.

Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Best Of

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

One of music’s most influential and dominant production teams are coming back together. It has been confirmed The Neptunes are reuniting.

As spotted on Hypebeast Chad Hugo has confirmed the dynamic duo is once again forming like Voltron. In a new interview with Clash the co-founder of N.E.R.D. spoke to about getting back with Pharrell to do music. To hear him tell it they have already hit the ground running. “I’m focusing on The Neptunes stuff, getting back on The Neptunes grind. We’re doing a couple of things” he revealed.

He would go on to say that the two have already done tracks for some noted artists. “There’s a video game soundtrack that’s in the works right now that I can’t speak about, I’m not supposed to, but uh, it’s in the works right now. We just did some work with Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Blink 182, Lil Uzi Vert, Brandy, Ray-J, Snoh Alegra, G-Eazy…”.

This comes as surprise to many of their fans as the two have not collaborated as a unit in many years. In 2004 Skateboard P officially pursued his solo career and went on to drop two albums In My Mind and Girl. In 2014 his song “Happy” hit number one on several charts.

Hugo and Williams originally made their mark by producing N.O.R.E.’s “Superthug” in 1998. They would go on to craft successful hits for a multitude of recording artists ranging from Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake to The Clipse.

Photo: WENN.com

Chad Hugo And Pharrell Williams Are Reuniting As The Neptunes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pharell Williams , The Neptunes

