Boosie Apologies For Rocking Kappa Alpha Psi Sweatshirt, Offers $6K To The Best Strollers

He still wants to learn how to shimmy and stroll though.

Boosie Host Saints vs Falcons Game After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Boosie BadAzz had Black Twitter flummoxed and had Nupes seeing red when he was spotted last week at an Atlanta Hawks vs.Houston Rockets game wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt. While many angered members of the historically Black fraternity urged him to take off the gear, he double-down and even trolled them. He has since apologized, but with a fair stipulation.

Unsung Cruise

The Baton Rouge rapper hopped back on Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 10), this time not to troll members of the Black Greek Lettered Organization but to show his appreciation to the Kappas and offered a sincere apology to those he may have offended. He further added in his apology that he learned that members — who earned their letters — shimmy to his classic track “Wipe Me Down,” and wants to learn the shimmy and stroll for his upcoming Boosie Bash.

“Aye check this out,” Boosie began. “I wanna give a shout out to all the Kappas mane. If I offended y’all in any kind of way that’s my bad. You know, but uhh, I ain’t gon’ wear y’all shirt no more but I just found out that y’all step to ‘Wipe Me Down.’”

“I pull it up on YouTube, and all y’all do is step to ‘Wipe Me Down,’” Boosie continued. “So, I’m not gon wear the shirt, but guess what y’all gotta do for me? Since y’all step off ‘Wipe Me Down’ y’all gotta teach me how to do the dance. Y’all gotta teach me how to do the Kappa stuff, the Kappa dance. Cause i’ma hit that bitch on Boosie Bash.”

BOOSIE SPEAKS ‼️ TQ , TED N TOBIAS COME TEACH ME

If you think Boosie was joking still, he was dead ass serious and even got on Instagram Live and got some shimmy lessons.

To show he’s all about peace with the Nupes, he is even offering 6K to top strollers and a chance to perform with him at Boosie Bash.

Well, you can’t be mad at that, looks like Boosie has learned a valuable lesson.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Boosie Apologies For Rocking Kappa Alpha Psi Sweatshirt, Offers $6K To The Best Strollers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

