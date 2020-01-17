CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Speaks Out After Premiere Of Netflix Series That Explores His Sexuality

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée is taking a break from social media following the premiere of the Netflix docu-series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, about the late NFL football player’s life leading up to his suicide.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez took to Instagram to thank the “sweet souls” who have reached out to her, but also to indicate “how imperative it is to take some time away from social media,” E News reports.

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative),” she wrote on her IG. “The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

Unsung Cruise

View this post on Instagram

#stayhumble😘

A post shared by Shayanna Jenkins – Hernandez (@shayjhernandez) on

She also posted a photo of an inspirational quote and captioned it, “Give me the strength.”

View this post on Instagram

Give me the strength 🙏

A post shared by Shayanna Jenkins – Hernandez (@shayjhernandez) on

E News reports, the mother of two was engaged to the former New England Patriots player at the time of his death in 2017.

He is the father of her eldest daughter, Avielle Janelle Hernandez, E News reports.

Hernandez’s former attorney, Jose Baez, took a different approach when speaking out about the docu-series about his former client.

“I don’t give a damn about what some lame ass documentary has to say about Aaron. I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth,” Baez wrote on IG.

He added, “People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money making scheme to be much better.”

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 for the death of Odin Lloyd. The guilty verdict carried an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It was later reported that Hernandez killed Lloyd to cover up his alleged bisexuality.

In 2017, Hernandez committed suicide while in prison and left three notes behind, one was to Shayanna, one was to his then 4-year-old daughter, and the other was allegedly to his gay lover, who was also incarcerated.

Highest Paid NFL Players

8 photos Launch gallery

Highest Paid NFL Players

Continue reading Highest Paid NFL Players

Highest Paid NFL Players

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Speaks Out After Premiere Of Netflix Series That Explores His Sexuality  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody…

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
01.17.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close