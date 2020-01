California now has the toughest data privacy laws in the United States. According to reports consumers will be able to opt out of the sale of their personal information. And if there is a security breach, or the company sells their info consumers will be able to sue. Because there is no federal law on this, it is expected that other states will follow California’s lead.

January 17, 2020

