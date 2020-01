Guys tend to think they’re smooth but often times they aren’t. There are normally some pretty clear signs that guy from work is trying to sleep wit you. If he brings you treats or snacks to work, attempts to have inside jokes with you, or he holds way too much eye contact with you.

Jamai Harris Posted January 17, 2020

