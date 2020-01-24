Unsung R&B Cruise Performer Teddy Riley Shares Fun Advice For People Aboard Ship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In case you missed it, Teddy Riley was announced as one of many performers who will be performing on Rickey Smiley’s Unsung R&B Cruise October 11-18.

“I want to get people to see the whole scope of new jack swing.” he called in and told us this morning. “It’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait.”

It’s going to be an unforgettable time full of great music, people and partying.

In our interview below, Teddy Riley shares his advice for people aboard cruise for maximizing fun and not getting much sleep, what to look forward to in his show, which of his favorite songs helped him fall in love again and more!

