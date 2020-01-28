CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: T.I. Shares Special Note To His Family + 50 Cent Ends Internet Beef Following The Death Of Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]

Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s death has rocked the world. So much so, people are using this time to tell their loved ones how much they love him. 

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: 3 Things About Kobe Bryant You Should Remember [VIDEO]

T.I. shared a note to to his family noting, “I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I’m so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you’ll ever know. Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…. Charge my mind, not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you’ll never find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can’t let another second go by without letting you know while we’re still here in this life together.”

RELATED: Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter

50 Cent also took to social media to announce that he’s done with petty internet beefs: “I feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this. i have to focus, I’m not arguing with anyone anymore i ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.”

Hot Spot: T.I. Shares Special Note To His Family + 50 Cent Ends Internet Beef Following The Death Of Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

