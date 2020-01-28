Believe it or not (NOT!), Special K says there’s a strip club out there for guys who want a strip club experience but want to stay close to the Lord. And in other news, hood statistics say that black women over age 48 named Barbara are 91 percent more likely to make extremely great mac n’ cheese from scratch. Watch the full and funny scoop below!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

News You Can’t Use: Strip Clubs For Christians Who Want The Stripper Experience But Want To Stay Close To God [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: