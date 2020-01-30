CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pilot For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Picked Up By CBS

Latifah will also executive produce the show.

Queen Latifah-Led 'Equalizer' Reboot Picked Up By CBS

Source: David Livingston / Getty

The reboot for the classic showThe Equalizer is happening, and instead of seeing a man playing the main fade issuing protagonist, Queen Latifah will be taking over.

Unsung Cruise

CBS announced on Monday that it will be picking up the pilot for the show that was put into development back in November. Latifah will be picking up the mantle made famous by Edward Woodward back in 1985, who played a retired secret agent named Robert McCall, who used his particular set of skills to “exact justice on behalf of those in need.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The iconic TV show would later find itself on the big screen with Denzel Washington taking over the character of McCall in the two Antoine Fuqua films loosely based on the television show.  Now it’s Latifah’s turn to do the same, but we don’t know the name of her character, but the upcoming pilot’s premise still remains the same.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

The Equalizer is described as a reimagining of the 1980s show, with Queen Latifah attached to portray an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. (Latifah will take on the role that was originally played by Edward Woodward on the CBS drama that ran for four seasons in the mid- to late-1980s. The Equalizer also was rebooted as two feature films with Denzel Washington in 2014 and 2018.)

The Equalizer will be written by Andre Marlow, and Terri Miller, who created the hit ABC show Castle, and Latifah will also serve as an executive producer as well through her Flavor Unit entertainment company. We are still patiently waiting for more info on that Living Single reboot.

Photo: David Livingston / Getty

Pilot For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Picked Up By CBS  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

CBS , Queen Latifah

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close